City looking for input for Southeast Strong TCC Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is preparing its application for this year’s Transformative Climate Community Projects and it's asking for residents input.

The Southeast Strong Transformative Climates Communities Project spans around 5 miles in Southeast Bakersfield, with a focus from California Ave. to Brundage Ln. and Chester Ave. to Washington St.

TCC is a state-funded program that provides grants for innovative funds for communities impacted by environmental issues with a primary focus on disadvantaged communities.

“We are asking for residents to prioritize what and tell us what they feel is the most important and the most impactful," said Director of Economic & Community Development Paul Saldana. "I think the things that resinate the most are things like housing, transportation improvements that provide more walkability, and then recreation-type of activities.”

In order to receive feedback from the community, the City is hosting meetings in-person and online over the next several weeks. They’re also visiting community centers and churches to share information. During these meetings, residents are able to vote on which projects they’d like to see funded through this grant, however Saldana says every project is a priority.

“TCC is just one piece of the overall revitalization efforts on the city’s part, and so regardless, a lot of these projects are going to get done, it’s just that the state can help get them done sooner," he said.

The next planning meeting is in person and will be held Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m. For a full list of meetings see here.