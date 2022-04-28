City looks to connect Bakersfield through trail paths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are multiple plans on the table to add more walking trails in the city of Bakersfield.

Reasons range from increasing recreational use to physical activity and pedestrian safety, to giving an alternative to gas consumption. Another big reason though is simply connecting all corners of the city.

Christian Clegg, the Bakersfield city manager, says there are areas in the city with lower educational and job opportunities.

"We are connecting our disadvantaged neighborhoods with downtown and with our universities. We are connecting east to west and north to south. It is about connectivity and allowing people greater access and mobility within our community."

Clegg hopes by making it easier to get downtown for a job center or other services those disparities will be reduced.

All plans presented will take time. The city wants to create select trails in phases with the expected total time for completion being 10 to 20 years.