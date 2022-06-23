City of Arvin opens cooling center due to power outage

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Arvin is opening an emergency cooling center Thursday at City Hall due to a citywide power outage.

The center will offer seating, water, and air conditioning. Face coverings are strongly encouraged and masks will be provided to those who need them.

The Red Cross and Kern County Emergency Services are helping the City of Arvin with the cooling center.

PG&E's project restoration of power might not be until noon Friday, June 24th.

City Hall is located at 200 Campus Drive. For more information, call 661-854-3134.