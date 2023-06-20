City of Bakersfield will bring back Job Fair bigger and better

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Human Resources Department will host the city's Job Fair from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The event, which will be held at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun, will give prospective candidates the opportunity to learn about and apply for up to 200 open positions throughout the city.

The city hosted its first job fair in 2022 at the Bakersfield Community House on R Street, but according to Christi Tenter, human resources coordinator for the City of Bakersfield, the event was so popular last year that they had to move into a larger venue.

According to the city, there are both full and part-time opportunities available across all departments, including Development Services, City Manager's Office, Human Resources, Public Works, Police, Technology Services, and Recreation and Parks. Benefits for full-time city employees include paid vacation, health insurance, a retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and employee incentive rewards.

Tenter says candidates are encouraged to dress for the workplace and bring copies of their resumes.

"This recruitment fair will allow prospective candidates to see how they may contribute to current projects and have a chance to speak with current team members who are in positions they may be interested in applying for," said Tenter.