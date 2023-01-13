City of Bakersfield, Cal Water remind public to conserve water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has been swamped by winter storms over the past two weeks with more to come. Despite that, the City of Bakersfield and the California Water Service (Cal Water) want to remind the public to keep conserving water.

Two years into the current drought, some areas of Kern County have seen an improvement. But drought levels for most areas are still at a Category Two level. While the rainfall has helped, none of the water restrictions in Kern have been lifted.

“All the restrictions remain in place until further notice, including not watering your lawn especially during or 48 hours after rain events," said Joe Conroy, Public Information Officer for the City of Bakersfield. "Your yard doesn’t need any more water since we’re getting all of this rain, so please don’t water your lawn and go ahead and turn off your sprinklers, especially if they’re automatic.”

City officials say they are hopeful more rain will help ease the stress of the current drought, but they are keeping the restrictions in place due to the uncertainty of future rainfall.