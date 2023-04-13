City of Bakersfield creates summer youth internship opportunities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has partnered with the Kern Community Foundation to create a summer internship program designed around connecting local youth with the workforce at an early age.

Being able to create connections and develop experience is what the Bakersfield Youth Job Program aims for. In the first year, roughly 75 people have graduated from the program. Because of the high success rate, the program is now expanding.

“Do some really fun recreational activities with children and local folks that are trying to enjoy their summer, and so we’re going to be able to bring some of those sporting events, recreational activities, and things like that to local parks,” said Michelle Dambaev-Tieu, the program manager of Bakersfield Youth Jobs Programs.

23ABC Michelle Dambaev-Tieu, Program Manager for Bakersfield Youth Jobs

Dambaev-Tieu says the new Parks Mobile Recreation Internship is a great way for local youth to really connect with the community and find their passion. Aside from the Parks Mobile Recreation, Dambaev-Tieu says applicants can also work with City Hall, a non-profit, or a fellowship.

Although primarily for those still in school, anyone ages 16 through 30 can apply.

A member of last year’s program, Arron interned for the Bakersfield Police Department. In an interview done by the city last year, Arron explains why he decided to apply.

“To learn how to make an impact in my community, and also because I just thought it was a great thing to do during the summer," said Arron. "I feel like if you’re not really doing anything then you’re not really improving in any aspects of your life.”

Arron says during his time with BPD, he learned a lot of professional and time management skills.

23ABC Arron, Bakersfield Youth Jobs Intern with the Bakersfield Police Department

The funding for this program comes from a much larger program: The Californians for All Youth Jobs Corps. Chief Service Officer with Californians for All Youth Job Corps Josh Fryday explained why this program is so beneficial.

“The idea was to create a lot of flexibility so that cities could use this money to not only employ young people, but to give them opportunities to do something meaningful that was important to the communities," said Fryday.

Through the Youth Jobs Corps, the City of Bakersfield received more than $5 million in grant money. Dambaev-Tieu says they want applicants to take advantage of this opportunity so they’re able to better navigate the workforce.

23ABC Chief Service Officer with Californians for All Youth Job Corps Josh Fryday

“When our folks participate in our program, what they walk away with is a lot of soft skills that are going to be able to prepare them for the workforce continuation after their time in the program," said Dambaev-Tieu.

High school-level applications are open from now until May 5th. Applications for the college-level fellowship will open in July. For more information on how to apply for the program, you can visit the Kern Community Foundation's website.