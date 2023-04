BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division is hosting two bulky and large-item household trash drop-off events on Saturday, April 8.

From 8:00 am until noon, residents can bring large household items, including furniture, mattresses, and e-waste such as televisions and computers to one of two locations:

Kaiser Permanente Sports Village parking lot at 9001 Ashe Road



4200 Panorama Drive at the end of Columbus Street