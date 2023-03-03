City of Bakersfield in need of lifeguards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Summer feels far away with all the weather we’ve been having but now’s the time to get going if you’d like to be a lifeguard. The City of Bakersfield has opened up enrollment for their lifeguard academy.

Recreations Supervisor Katharine Dye told 23ABC they really need people to sign up.

“There is definitely a big need for lifeguards. There is a national shortage of lifeguards across the entire industry. We typically have about 80 lifeguards that work for the city of Bakersfield. Last year, we had around 40," said Dye. "The bad part about that is we're not able to offer as many swim lessons or have as many open hours for recreational swim, so we definitely have a high need for lifeguards."

You don’t need any previous experience but you do have to take a pre-assessment. You’ll complete a 300-yard swim, a ten-pound brick test and tread water for two minutes.

Then you can enroll in the lifeguard academy. You’ll go through 48 hours of training, preparing to lifeguard recreational swim hours and teach swim lessons.

“It allows you to learn some great life-long skills. It builds responsibility,” said Dye. "I have a lot of lifeguards that have started [out] sixteen years of age. They've gone on to become an EMT or a firefighter or become nurses, or even get full-time jobs with the city."

You can work anywhere from 20 to 40 hours during the summer although you can also work year-round. Pay starts at $16.50 an hour, going up each year of employment.

You do need to be at least 16 years old. A pre-assessment is happening Saturday, March 4, at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center (1325 Q St Suite 200) at noon.

If you can’t make it, there are two more on March 21 and April 10.

To sign up or learn more, call 661- 852- 7430.