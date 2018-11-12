City of Bakersfield notifies customers of cyber-security incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield recently discovered that a cyber-security incident may affect certain users of a third-party system used by the City to process certain online payments.

The City is working to provide potentially affected individuals with information and access to resources so that they may take steps to best protect their payment information.

After receiving reports that fraudulent activity was detected on payment cards used through their website, Bakersfield immediately launched an investigation. Through the investigation, the City staff and third party investigators determined that an unauthorized party had inserted unauthorized code into Bakersfield's online payment system, Click2Gov.

The City began the process of mailing letters to the potentially affected individuals on November 12, 2018 that include information about this event and about the further steps individuals may take to best protect their payment information. For additional information about this incident, please click here.