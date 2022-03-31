City of Bakersfield offers new way to get around town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will offer a new way to get around town starting Monday, April 4th.

The city is launching a bike-share program in partnership with Spin. As part of the two-year deal, 125 e-bikes will be available starting Monday, April 4th.

The bikes feature pedal-assisted rechargeable electric motors which will allow riders to travel longer distances.

“We are very excited to see this program and these bikes come to our City,” said Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, in a statement. “The agreement with Spin is another example of the innovative thinking our staff is using to come up with new transportation options for our residents.”

Through an Active Transportation Program (ATP) state grant, the city will provide $701,000 in funding to SPIN for operations and maintenance costs, as well as a subsidy program for discounts to low-income and student riders.