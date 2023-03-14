City of Bakersfield prepares application project for Transformative Climate Community program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is preparing it’s application for this year’s Transformative Climate Community (TCC) program project and asking for input from residents.

The project spans around five miles in Southeast Bakersfield, with a focus from California Avenue to Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue to Washington Street.

TCC is a state-funded program that provides grants for innovative funds for communities impacted by environmental issues with a primary focus on disadvantaged communities.

The city is hosting meetings in-person and online over the next several weeks. They are also visiting community centers and churches to share information.

Residents will be able to vote on which projects they would like to see funded through this grant.

The next planning meeting is in person and will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on Wed, March 15.