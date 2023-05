BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is still looking for an aquatics coordinator, according to its website.

According to the job posting, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have at least two years of pool management experience, as well as at least 2 years of lifeguard and swim lesson instruction.

The full job description and a link to apply can be found by going to the city's website.