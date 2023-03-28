Public swimming pools in Bakersfield are facing a lifeguard shortage this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We all know the triple-digit heat is on its way, and as temperatures rise, a common place to go is the local swimming pool. However, there may be neighborhood pools where that's not an option due to a lack of lifeguards.

According to Jasmin Lobasso, Superintendent of Recreation and Community Services for North of the River Recreation, says without sufficient lifeguards, the North of the River Pool may not be allowed to operate this summer.

"June, July, and August, and so thats when the highest need for lifeguards arises across all public pools, as well as other programs," said Lobasso.

Summer is a high-demand time for lifeguards at public pools. Lobasso says NOR Recreation requires roughly 20 lifeguards throughout the summer season for just their one community pool in Bakersfield.

Filling lifeguard positions, however, has been a challenge. Lobasso says the lack of people training to become lifeguards could stem from the covid-19 pandemic, which left many people searching for jobs in other industries.

Rick Anthony, Director of Recreation and Parks for the City of Bakersfield, agrees with Lobasso, but adds that another reason for the lack of applicants is the money the city is offering for the job.

"The city has been a little slow with keeping up and being competitive, even though we are working a little bit more towards incentivizing and increasing salaries for lifeguards," said Anthony.

According to Anthony, Recreation and Parks has 4 community pools they oversee, and for those pools, they need at least 80 lifeguards on-duty. However, the decrease in applicants has left the parks department with around 40 lifeguards for the last two years. This is down from 86 lifeguards in 2019.

Both Anthony and Labasso say that they provide training and certification for people who are interested in becoming lifeguards.

"You do need American Red Cross certification. We offer the certification through a course that we offer once a year. Ours is actually coming up on April 1st through 3rd," said Labasso.

Many people might believe that lifeguarding is a young person's job, but NOR says anyone who is interested can apply for the position. For more information, visit the City of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks website.