City of Bakersfield sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts. The Center of Biological Diversity informed the public of the lawsuit on Thursday, December 1st.

The Kern River Parkway Foundation, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, Kern Audubon Society, and organizations Water Audit California and Bring Back The Kern are suing the City of Bakersfield for diverting water from the Kern River, as well as ignoring the harm such diversions cause for local wildlife and the community.

“Let’s not forget that water is a public right, not a commodity to be sold to the highest bidder,” said Elizabeth Reid-Wainscoat, a campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Restoring and protecting the Kern River will help the fish and other wildlife who depend on a flowing river, and it’ll allow people to enjoy cleaner air and riverside recreation once again.”

The multiple water districts involved in the lawsuit are the Buena Vista Water Storage District, Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water District, Kern Delta Water Storage District, and North Kern Water Storage District.

“I believe that the Kern River and the people in Bakersfield and beyond deserve more than a dry riverbed. A Kern River with year-round flowing water will help create jobs and beautify the city of Bakersfield,” said Tim McNeely, a spokesperson for Bring Back The Kern. “While this current drought looks dire, people have to understand that droughts are part of life in California. It is impressive that other California waterways have found common-sense solutions to ensure their rivers are protected in both wet and dry years. The same can and should be done for the Kern River.”

“The Kern River, starting at the mouth of the canyon, begins with vibrant riparian vegetation that soon ends with corpses of dead trees,” said Harry Love of the Kern Audubon Society. “These trees have died because of lack of water. No water provides a sterile sight. The loss of vegetation is not only a direct threat to birds and other wildlife. It is a crime against the people.”

23ABC reached out to a representative of the City of Bakersfield for comment, however, he replied that the city "does not comment on pending litigation."