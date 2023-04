BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield released a "Restaurants and Retailers" survey for residents to fill out and discuss their favorite local and non-local businesses.

The city's Economic and Community Development Department put out the survey in order to see what businesses and amenities are needed in Bakersfield, with the intent to try and bring them to the city.

The survey is open until Fri, April 21. Those interested in taking the survey can click here.