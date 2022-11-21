City of Bakersfield to hold annual Holiday Grease Collection event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will hold its annual Holiday Grease Collection event from the end of November into the month of January 2023. The event will start Monday, November 28th and end on Friday, January 6th.

The Holiday Grease Collection event is a yearly event that aims to give Bakersfield residents an opportunity to safely remove cooking oil and grease from their kitchens without damaging and clogging pipes. Bakersfield citizens are asked to collect their grease in sealed containers before the event.

The event is free of charge. Cooking oil and grease can be dropped off at the City of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 on McCutchen Road or the North of the River Sanitary District's main office on Universe Avenue. Locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exceptions of Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd.

For more information, contact the Wastewater Division at (661) 326-3249.