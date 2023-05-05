City of Bakersfield to hold Southeast Strong Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced that it will hold the Southeast Strong Fest on Sat, May 13.

The free community festival aims to inform Bakersfield citizens about the Southeast Strong Transformative Climate Communities Plan and about transformative climate communities in general. The event will have food, games, bounce houses, music, and bike repairs available. There will also be city staff available to talk with about community issues.

The event will take place at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit BakersfieldTCC.com.

