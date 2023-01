DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Delano is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses to safeguard their property from flood and excessive rainwater.

Residents can pick up the sandbags at the City of Delano Public Works Department on South Lexington Street. There is a limit of 10 per household. Residents must check in at the front office with proof of Delano residency.

Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.