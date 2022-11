TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi is gearing up to host its Hometown Christmas Event on Saturday, December 3rd.

The day will kick off with a breakfast, bake sale, Christmas parade, and tree lighting. The events will feature ornament making, games, carolers, and an ugly Christmas sweater contest.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.