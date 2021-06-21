City of Tehachapi warns residents it's illegal to launch fireworks

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday the City of Tehachapi is warning residents that it is illegal to launch or possess fireworks within the city.

In a Facebook post, the city reminds residents that there is a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks in Tehachapi. If you have guests visiting they are also asked to avoid bringing in fireworks.

Now if you want to watch a show this holiday season multiple cities throughout the county have already announced they'll be holding festivities.

The City of Bakersfield says they'll be holding their annual show at the Park at Riverwalk on July 4th. That show begins at 9:15 p.m.

Tehachapi will be holding a fireworks show that same day as a part of their All-American Festival. That show begins at 9 p.m. at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

Wasco will also hold a fireworks show on July 3rd as part of their One Nation Festival that takes place at Beale Park.