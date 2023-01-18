City Recreation and Parks Department kicks off Park Ranger Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hard work from the City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is paying off with the official launch of the city’s new Park Ranger Program.

The park rangers will provide additional presence, support, and surveillance at all parks the city maintains. They will work in conjunction with the Bakersfield Police Department and the city’s Code Enforcement officers.

A special Park Ranger Program kick-off event is taking place will take place on Wed, Jan 18. The event will exhibit new uniforms specially designed for the unit, as well as vehicles, equipment, and the park rangers themselves.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park.