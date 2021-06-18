Watch
City's Annual Fireworks Show to be streamed on 23ABC this 4th of July

Haynes, Stacy
Annual July 4th free fireworks show kicks off this year at River Walk Park
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 18, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tune in to 23ABC this 4th of July for a spectacular fireworks show!

This Independence Day, 23ABC is teaming up with the City of Bakersfield to bring its annual fireworks show to your homes. You can watch the show on our website or any of our streaming platforms on July 4, starting at 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks show – sponsored by the Robert Grimm Family Foundation – will be produced by Zambelli Fireworks. Musical accompaniment for the show will be provided by 97.3 The Bull; attendees can tune their radios to that station during the fireworks show for the simulcast. This year there will be no live entertainment at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre.

The City asks that everyone in attendance follow any state and county health department guidelines in place at the time.

