Class is in Session at the Shafter Library and Learning Center

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Class is back in session at the Shafter Library and Learning Center. Monday marked the start of a new session of classes the Library and Learning Center opens to children of the community in and around Shafter.

“The majority of the classes are after school, but we do have a kinder prep and a toddler classes as well during the mornings times,” said Irene Montoya, the Library and Learning Center’s manager.

Classes at the Library and Learning Center range from Pre-K and Kindergarten English and Spanish classes to cooking or math tutoring for high-schoolers. While the vast majority of classes for the Fall session are full, there are still some open spots in classes.

The classes are part of the Shafter Education Partnership, a coalition of Richland School District, Shafter High School, and the City of Shafter to bring student’s experiences and opportunities they otherwise might not get.

“The students have different needs and different, you know, things that they need to work on like math or literacy. I know from conversations that we've had with local schools, their biggest concern is, you know, early literacy. So we really try to focus on that,” says Montoya.

The Library and Learning Center holds three sessions of classes in the Fall, Spring and Summer, and though many classes are full, Montoya says it’s not too late to sign up for open classes or get on a waiting list for classes that are full.

“We typically share all the information, upcoming information on our social media pages,” says Montoya. “We typically start opening registration probably like three or four weeks before classes start.”

With many of the classes full, the Partnership’s director believes it’s a testament to the good they are trying to provide to the community.“This building represents the City Council and the community's commitment to families and children and education,” said David Franz, Director of the Shafter Education Partnership. “What this offers is an opportunity, no matter what your income is, no matter what your family background, you can come here and you can have a really rich library, really rich access to books and access to learning opportunities through our classes.”

Access to the Library and Learning Center’s catalog and schedule of Fall Classes, and information on how to sign up can be found on the Center’s website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

