Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day event to be held

Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:45:03-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works will host a Clean California Drop-Off Day event in partnership with the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) District 6 on Sat, April 15.

The event will allow Kern County residents to throw away any used tires free of charge at the Bena Landfill on Neumarkel Road. Tires must have the rims removed and no earthmover or oversized tires are allowed. Per California state law, residents may only travel with nine tires at a time.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. or until tire capacity is reached.

For more information on the event, visit the Public Works website.

