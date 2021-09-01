Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Clinica Sierra Vista to open Wofford Heights Location Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Google Street View
Clinica Sierra Vista
Posted at 6:32 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 09:32:40-04

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista has announced that they'll be opening their building in Wofford Heights on Thursday. Patients will be welcomed back into the office beginning at 8 a.m.

The building was closed for over a week due to the French Fire.

Crews at the facility have replaced air filters, inspected air condition systems while making sure the building is safe to reopen.

Patients that had appointments scheduled during the closure have been offered telehealth services. Those services will continue to be provided through the opening of the faciliy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chicago Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets