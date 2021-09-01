Clinica Sierra Vista to open Wofford Heights Location Thursday

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista has announced that they'll be opening their building in Wofford Heights on Thursday. Patients will be welcomed back into the office beginning at 8 a.m.

The building was closed for over a week due to the French Fire.

Crews at the facility have replaced air filters, inspected air condition systems while making sure the building is safe to reopen.

Patients that had appointments scheduled during the closure have been offered telehealth services. Those services will continue to be provided through the opening of the faciliy.