Coast-to-Coast EV Road Trip stops in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Coast-to-Coast EV (electric vehicle) Road Trip stopped in Bakersfield on Sat, June 3.

The road trip is a 27-day event organized by the San Joaquin Valley Clean Cities Coalition. Daphne Dixon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Southwester Area Clean Cities Coalition, talked about the trip and what it hopes to accomplish.

"We did the road trip last year," said Dixon. "We never got close to stranded. The lowest we ever got was 50 miles of range and it was all planned. We got to the place we were going to charge. There were plenty of chargers. We never had any issues charging."

The San Joaquin Valley Clean Cities Coalition serves nine counties in Central California. Its mission is to reduce air-polluting emissions in the transportation sector.

