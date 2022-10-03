Cold noses, warm hearts: Therapy dogs help guide patients through trauma recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At the Open Door Network, therapy plays a large part in helping people in the community recover from trauma. Boston is a therapy dog in training, getting ready to help children walk down that road.

Just a little over a year old, Boston is more than cute. He has been training hard to help people through dog therapy. Boston’s mom, Erika Melendez, is a licensed therapist at the Open Door Network. She enlisted the dog in training with Marley’s Mutts after seeing people’s response to him.

“Boston can help other clients here, and even staff if they find themselves in need of services,” said Melendez.

Because he is still in training, most of Boston’s interactions so far have been with staff, but already Melendez says he’s been comforting them on tough days.

“If someone is crying, he will learn how to pick up on that and lay his head on their foot or he will lay on their lap,” Melendez said. “With Marley’s Mutts, he will learn to cuddle, and if we are seeing older people, he will learn to come up to them so they can pet him.”

Boston is a pit-bulldog mix, which has been a stigmatized breed, but Melendez says that makes him even more fitting for the people they see.

“I think it kinda relates to our clients, where people will see them as broken, but they are not,” said Melendez.

Over the last decade, dogs have been increasingly integrated into psychotherapy and health care. We’ve all seen the viral videos of service animals who’ve been trained to assist people with a variety of everyday tasks. Dogs like Boston are proving to be an effective treatment for invisible disabilities as well, such as PTSD and anxiety.

A number of clinical studies have demonstrated that “stroking and interacting with dogs reduced cortisol levels and physiological stress markers in healthy adults.” The results of these studies show that through every part of a traumatic experience, the presence of a friendly animal, especially a dog, is helpful.