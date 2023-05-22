Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to return to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will make his return to Bakersfield to perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Fri, Nov 10.

Iglesias is a stand-up comedian, as well as a writer and actor. According to the Mechanics Bank Arena, he is the second-highest-grossing touring comedian and was included alongside Chris Rock, Lorne Michaels, and Jerry Seinfeld in the Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players."

His comedy career began in 1997 but reached new heights when he was featured on the hit Nickelodeon show "All That" in 2000. He then was on the comedy-based reality show "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, where he made it to the final eight contestants before being disqualified over cellphone use. In 2007, Iglesias began voice acting for animated shows such as "Family Guy" and "The Emperor's New School," a spin-off of the Disney animated movie "The Emperor's New Groove," and in 2011, he hosted his own show on Comedy Central: "Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution." Since then, he has worked on and created a variety of comedic projects, cementing himself in comedic pop culture.

Iglesias will be performing in Bakersfield as part of his "Don't Worry, Be Fluffy" tour. Tickets for the show can be purchased at FluffyGuy.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Thurs, May 26.

Iglesias will also perform in Porterville at the Eagle Mountain Casino on Fri, July 7.