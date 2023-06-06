Comedian Shane Gillis to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stand-up comedian and actor Shane Gillis will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, Oct 20.

Gillis is an up-and-coming comedian who gained recognition after winning the "Philly's Funniest" title at the Helium Comedy Club in 2016. Since then, Gillis has been named an "Up-Next" comic by Comedy Central during 2019's Clusterfest and a "New Face" comic at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Gillis is possibly best known for his writing, however. He was a writer on Comedy Central's "Delco Proper" and he co-created and starred in the YouTube sketch series "Gilly & Keeves."

Gillis is also a podcast regular, co-hosting the show "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast." He is a regular guest star on podcasts such as "The Joe Rogan Experience," Barstool Sports' "KFC Radio," and "The Bonfire."

Tickets for Gillis' show can be purchased at the Fox Theater's Box Office or by visiting the theater's website starting at 10 a.m. on Fri, June 9. Attendees can purchase tickets one day early by using promotional code "COMEDY" on Thurs, June 8.

