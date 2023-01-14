Community Action Partnership of Kern's programs fight poverty in multiple ways

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — According to 2022 Census data, more than 18 percent of the population in Kern County is experiencing poverty. That rate is higher than the national average of just over 12 percent.

January is Poverty Awareness Month, and it's a time for communities to participate in initiatives to create financial equity and opportunity for residents who are experiencing financial hardship.

At the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Food Bank, boxes of food are prepared for county-wide distribution to those residents most in need.

On distribution days at the Shafter Youth Center, cars start lining up around the block over an hour before the distribution starts. One official says they see a mix of regulars and new people every month at the different distribution sites around Kern County.

CAP-K food distribution gives one box of food items to eligible individuals every month, two boxes per couple, and more boxes for families depending on household size.

CAP-K Food Bank Warehouse Specialist Anthony Gil says that for the people picking up food, that's usually just one part of their financial strain.

"Every time people drive through right here, they tell us that, 'Oh, we can't afford groceries.' That they have something going ton in their lives that prevents them from getting food or getting assistance with other things that they need as well," said Gil.

CAP-K cites rising costs due to inflation and increased unemployment following the pandemic as just two of the contributors to the financial stress people are feeling.

Kern County resident Martes Esquibel says she comes to the CAP-K food distribution to pick up boxes of food for her mother, who is too old to leave the house. She appreciates the help CAP-K is providing because the cost of living has increased.

"Well, at this moment with the pandemic, the cost of living is more expensive. The food and everything like that," said Esquibel. "It's very good that this program is thinking of the elderly people and if they benefit too."

CAP-K Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator James Burger says poverty disproportionately impacts Black and Hispanic adults and children. Burger says he's motivated to see individuals move from a place of need to a place of security, and to see improvement in our community as a whole.

"When we go out to our food distributions and see the look on people's faces when they're handed 50 pounds of food that can transform their next months' worth of meals. Those looks on those faces, they make a huge difference for us and it's true across all of our programs," said Burger.

Sandra Sharp, who started coming to food distributions with her mother and has continued after her mother's passing, agrees about the impacts of poverty. Although CAP-K has reported a drop in the poverty rate since 2019, smaller communities in Kern County like Arvin, Taft, and Sharp's home town of Shafter, have seen poverty rates climb in recent years.

Sharp says every small contribution helps.

"It helps a lot. Everything is so high priced in the stores, and a little bit of free helps a long ways," said Sharp.

Burger says one program helps, but multiple can change a life.

"The key to this is, we urge people to go and apply for all of our services, to go to CAPK.org or call 211, find all the services that they are eligible for and use them all, because one service makes a big impact, but all the services can be life changing," said Burger.

For more information about CAP-K's different programs, including the volunteer income tax program they're offering at the end of the month, and how to apply and participate, visit the Programs Page at CAP-K's website.