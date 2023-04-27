Community Collaborative Against Fentanyl to be held at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Recovery Services are partnering together to host a Community Collaborative Against Fentanyl event on Sat, April 29.

The event aims to raise community awareness of the fentanyl epidemic and provide information on Narcan and how to use it. It will feature 35th District Assemblymember Dr Jasmeet Bains and BPD Chief of Police Greg Terry as guest speakers.

The Community Collaborative Against Fentanyl will be held at the Historic Bakersfield fox Theater at 11 a.m. For more information, call BPD Community Relations at (661) 326-3053.

