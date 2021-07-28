Community comes together honoring Korean War veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Korean War Veterans Association hosted a ceremony Tuesday to mark the 68th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire.

The event was held at the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park. Local veterans shared their stories during the ceremony. The association's president was overwhelmed by the community's support.

"Well, as a young person of 84 years of age, I can tell you the unique thing here is that I have been appointed as the president to bring a unique variety of events and programs to Bakersfield," said Michael Sable president of the KWVA. "I feel very privileged and blessed to do that because so many people here are not in a position to do that because they are physically not well and they need help, etc. Etc. Etc."

Sable is grateful to be able to take part in the community and these events.

"So for me, being able to be above ground and being able to talk to our community and look at the school's educational programs, the young people that have stepped up to generate funds for the veterans is phenomenal," said Sable

The event also paid tribute to Kern County service members killed in action during the war and honored their families.