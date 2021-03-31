Community comes together in response to street vendor being attacked over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The community came together Tuesday, after an attack on a flower vendor in central Bakersfield. it was all caught on video this weekend, and now, days after the incident, the victim says he’s in disbelief, but not over the attack, instead, over the generosity.

“He said when that happened, he was actually surprised by the people that came out to help because he knows it's scary.”

Over the weekend, this flower vendor, who did not want to provide his name was harassed by another person on Buck Owens Boulevard near Rosedale Highway, the entire encounter, caught on video

This video went viral on TikTok after someone pulled over to step in while filming the entire encounter.

So, what happened leading up to this moment? The victim, who spoke with us through a translator, says it was a money issue.

“He says that it's nothing new, that usually people stand there and ask for money, and he literally just told him to get the eff out of here that's my spot.”

But even though multiple bystanders stepped in to chase off the attacker, he kept coming back.

The vendor says he was punched in the chest and has some bruising but is doing okay as he continued on with his job.

“He had to stay. He had to complete his day.”

He says that he can't afford to take time off, and that’s where the community and other groups stepped up to help.

“We came up with an idea of making a cash app so we can get the money to him asap, and we raised enough money so he can be home with his family and rest from his injuries,” said Erika Harris.

Erika Harris, with 661 Voices Heard, joined forces with former assemblymember candidate Julie Solis and the public to raise more than $9,000 which was donated to him Monday night.

“He says he's in disbelief that so many people helped him out and he's beyond words so appreciative.”

The person who filmed the video says BPD was called and did not show up. 23ABC did reach out to them to inquire more, who say they are aware of the situation but cannot investigate speaking with the victim. No one has been arrested at this time.

The victim also says there’s talk about changing the way they stand up and sell, however, he doesn’t want to disclose this information for safety purposes.