Community comes together to support the two young girls who escaped Sunday's shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The community is coming together to support the two young girls who were able to escape during Sunday’s deadly shooting that not only killed deputy Campas but four other people.

Residents are grieving for the two young girls who lost their parents. Local organizations and businesses are asking the community to donate what they can to help the young girls.

Orange Heart Foundation President Traci Klendenen said they are working with the city of Wasco to hold a fundraiser for the two girls whose parents and two brothers died on Sunday.

Klendenen said it was important for her to help out.

"The girls are 7 and 9 years old and they should be starting school Monday. So this is the time they will need all of those clothes,” said Klendenen. “My son was friends with the 17-year old that was killed, and I also have kids. There is just a human part of you we’re all grieving.”

The Ramirez family has set up a Target registry with items the girls need.

Sharon sharp, the social media manager for the group, Wasco-is, said anyone interested in donating can visit the registry or bring in their donations.

“One thing to keep in mind is they don’t have access to their home," said Sharp. "So everything from pajamas, a church dress to play clothes, school is getting ready to start anything will be appreciated.”

Donations are being accepted until August 3rd at Wasco Elementary School from 8 am to 3 pm, Tilo Cortez's office from 9 am until 5 pm, California Home Pros, and at 11 am on Sunday at Community Circle Church.

Sharp said the community has been very supportive.

“I know one of the churches yesterday brought a backpack for the girls and, it also had gummy bears, bath wash, just a few personal items, and a toy just so they could have something comforting along with their physical clothing needs,” said Sharp.

Sharp said this donation drive is for the two young girls but, they also hope to get in touch with the Campas family to give them support too.