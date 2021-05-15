Community members, CityServe honors local doctors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Here at 23ABC we also want to highlight positive stories.

Friday, the community came together to celebrate two local doctors whose foundation helped dozens make it through the pandemic.

The nonprofit CityServe held an event celebrating doctors Ravi and Naina Patel, the founders of the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation.

The doctors received the community investment award for their generosity and commitment to those in need in Bakersfield.

The doctors and their foundation teamed up with CityServe and dozens of volunteers to help feed hundreds when the pandemic began and many lost their jobs.

Doctor Ravi Patel said it was important for them to step up and help, and that he is grateful for everything the community has done.

"We're happy to do that. Our people volunteer their time. Its a great thing to do. We're so grateful the community is doing so many things to help others," said Ravi Patel.

Together the Patel foundation and CityServe were able to serve over 52,000 meals to those in need.