Community members honor MLK with service projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Public service is a cornerstone of Martin Luther King Day, and to honor him many in Kern County rolled up their sleeves and got to work to help their communities Monday.



Dr. King once said that each person has a responsibility to serve as a committee of one and today that's exactly what happened in Kern County to help make the community a better place.



Americorps non-profit mentor for at risk youth, Breana Martinez was one of many who spent Monday giving back.

“We are out here picking up trash as well as cleaning graffiti to really do our part to make our community as beautiful as possible," Breana Martinez said.

One hundred other volunteers, including many elementary school students from the Kern County area stood by Martinez to help clean up the Lamont, Hilltop, and Weedpatch areas as a way of reflecting what Dr. King stood for.

"This is all in his memory and everything he did wasn't for nothing," Martinez said.

Others spent their day off at the Annual MLK Community Award Ceremony to pay tribute to those who have walked through many doors Dr. King also helped open.

"Today we recognized African Americans in the community who have excelled either in the community education arenas or even just support programs," MLK Community Award Ceremony Steven Watkin said.

It’s a day to honor the causes that bring change and propels the community together as one, just like Martinez,"It’s making our community a safe and healthy place to live."

There were also other events going on today in honor of MLK day including discounted rates at Rollerama for students and a community march in East Bakersfield.

