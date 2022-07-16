Community mourns Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community continues to remember fire Captain Brian Falk. The Kern County Fire Department announced his death Thursday.

The 47-year-old was born and raised in Kern County and served with the department for two decades.

Kern County Fire Department Fire Chief Aaron Duncan spoke to the media Friday about his co-worker and friend. Chief Duncan remembered going through the fire academy with Captain Falk and described him as smart, a great fireman, and a family man who cherished his wife and two sons.

“I remember being in the academy with him, and he was rolling a hose. I was 19-years-old, and I thought, ‘I got this. I’m in good shape, and I’m going to outwork these guys.' I grabbed this large piece of hose that weighs over 85 pounds, and I’m just grabbing it and moving it. I turned around thinking I did such a great job and I see Bryan: two rolls of hose. I remember him looking at me, giving me that smile, going ‘yup, I just did that.’”

Falk was promoted to captain in just six years, which Duncan says is "unheard of."

Fire officials said they would not yet speak about the circumstances surrounding Falk's death.