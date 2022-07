KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The Kern County Fire Department said in social media posts that 20-year veteran firefighter Captain Brian Falk passed away.

No other information was given about Falk's death.

This week KCFD also announced that firefighter Aiden Agnor passed away on Monday.

Agnor was involved in a serious car crash on June 28th while on his way to work at the Keene Helibase.