Community still seeks clues into disappearance of Orrin and Orson West

One year later and the community is still searching for any clues in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West. Tuesday at 7 p.m. 23ABC takes an in-depth look into case of Orrin and Orson West.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Dec 21, 2021
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — One year later and the community is still searching for any clues in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West.

The boys adopted parents reported them missing from their backyard in California City.

They say the father left the backyard gate open and left them alone briefly and when he returned the boys were gone.

Since then multiple searches have taken place both in California City and Bakersfield with many people joining in to help.

"Someone knows something and they didn't just disappear, so keeping these shirts and stuff out there, it keeps the awareness out there," said Keisha Stevenson, an advocate for the missing boys.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. 23ABC takes an in-depth look into the case of Orrin and Orson West's disappearance.

You'll hear from the biological family of the boys as well as those who have been searching since the beginning.

