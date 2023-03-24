Community turns out for 23ABC/CAP-K Senior Food Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, March 23, 23ABC, in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, held the annual Senior Food Drive at the KERO studios in Downtown Bakersfield. Throughout the day, cars came to our donation drive-thru to drop off all kinds of nonperishable food items, including canned goods, cereal, and low-sodium food and drinks.

These donated items will go toward Kern County senior citizens who face food insecurity, and some of the donors, like Mike Kovacevich, are seniors themselves.

"I brought a box of things that my wife decided might be good for the older folks of Kern County… I guess of whom I am one," said Kovacevich.

Another senior who stopped by was Joan Taylor, who came after hearing about the food drive on television hoping to receive these food items.

"It means a lot to me," said Taylor.

Taylor says her disability makes it even harder for her to get basic necessities, adding that there are many others like herself who benefit greatly from food drives like ours.

"Take care of the seniors that don't have family sometimes, and they can't get out," said Taylor.

A number of local community leaders also stopped by the food drive and spoke about the importance of mutual aid actions like this. One of those leaders, President of the African American Network of Kern County Dee Slade, said she was excited to see the amount of donations, adding that food distribution is especially important in the post-pandemic world, where seniors have to consider the risks to their health and can't shop as freely as they used to.

"Seniors are shut in, and they need vitamins. They need dairy products. They need fresh fruit," said Slade. "They need food. It's a necessity for them and for everyone here."

Slade encourages people to look in their pantries and donate whatever they can. If people don't have suitable food to donate, CAP-K is grateful for any financial donations people can make as well. Slade says even a $2 donation could go a long way.

"When you give, you will receive, so give it from your heart, and guess what," said Slade, "you'll receive it abundantly."

If you missed today's event, the need exceeds the day, and the Community Action Partnership of Kern continues to accept nonperishable food donations, gently used clothing and housewares, money, and volunteer hours. If you are still interested in donating any of those things, please visit CAP-K's donation page on their website to find out how.