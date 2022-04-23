Congressman Kevin McCarthy responds to questions about Jan. 6 audio tapes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the release of January 6th related audio recording, 23ABC got a chance to speak to McCarthy and get his reaction to the tapes.

Early Friday evening, House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy was in Ridgecrest presenting the 2022 Merit Awards to students and educators, but a main concern for many across the nation was about the congressmen’s conversation following the January 6th Insurrection.

Congressman McCarthy said the phone call was “overblown”.

“I’ve never asked the president to resign, and I never thought he should resign. What I was asked on a phone call was about the process, the 25th amendment, if someone is impeached. We walked through “ifs, ands or buts”. It was never in the process to ask President Trump to resign and especially after we learned Nancy Pelosi denied the national guard to be there to protect us all.”

He adds that he spoke to former-president Donald Trump twice Friday morning, and said it was a good conversation. He said they are looking ahead to the midterm elections and are working to get the support they need to become the majority.

According to ABC News, Trump has not made any public comments on the recording yet and other Republicans plan to not make any statements till Congress returns from recess next week.

The congressman said he does believe that Republicans will take control of the House this November and he will be the speaker.