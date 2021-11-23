Construction companies should stock up amid supply chain backlogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As construction projects continue to rise, need for construction materials and supplies have also increased. but the latest struggles in the supply chain have created unique hurdles for those in the business.

“It’s all based on motion. When there’s no motion, or there’s a disruption, it completely fell apart.”

Everyone wants a beautiful home but not everyone wants to know all the nuts and bolts of how it gets made.

“When we design a project, we are trying to get stuff that’s in stock, easily available. But that doesn’t mean when we design it, two days later, it’s gone.”

Tim and Michelle Hardt say when the pandemic hit, they didn’t feel much strain, with more people staying at home looking at renovations and projects.

But as time went on, issues in the supply chain have changed the game.

“It is greatly affecting our bottom line.”

Due to the supply chain backlog, Tim says products that normally took 4 to 5 weeks to ship out, are now taking 20 weeks. For some products, they’re unable to even get delivery dates or prices, which in turn impacts their fuel and shipping charges.

“We have jobs that are in the middle of the ocean still, that tile that we’ve been waiting on, for years.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, building material prices have increased 12.2 percent year to date, after climbing 4.5 percent over the same period in 2020.

“Steel as an overall has gone up 83 percent, lumber has gone up 101 percent.”

In order to meet the demands of the industry, the Hardts say those in construction have to stock up on supplies while they can.

While they don’t believe these challenges will be going away any time soon they see the issues in the supply chain, as an opportunity for local manufacturers to step up.

“We used to have endless things to pick from. Now, depending on how soon the client wants it done, we need to adjust to those things.”

So if you're looking to have some construction needs met, keep in mind that your timetable may be longer than expected and be open to discussion about what you want to be done and what's doable right now.