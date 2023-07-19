Cooling centers are ready to help Kern County residents chill out

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A rise in temperatures typically means a rise in electricity bills and power outages. With the heat wave in effect, several cooling centers in Kern County are offering residents a place to stay cool and save on their electricity bills. The centers are open between 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm on both weekdays and weekends.

Angel Serrano is an office clerk for the Walker Senior Center Cooling Center in Shafter.

"The cooling center is a place for anyone, doesn't matter the age, to come and just take a few minutes, or take any time that they want, to cool down from the extreme temperatures," said Serrano.

Serrano adds that the center provides not only a place to stay cool, but other amenities like television, snacks, activities, and cold water.

He also points out that using the cooling center through the hottest part of the day could help residents save on their electric bills.

"Instead of having your home running extreme cooling temperatures, and have that bill, you come over here, the County of Kern pays for it," said Serrano. "You don't have to pay anything. Just come here and enjoy."

The cooling center at the East Bakersfield Veterans Building is also offering its services to residents. Ali Borghei is the site coordinator for the Veterans Building Cooling Center.

"It's very beneficial because some individuals, their AC is not working. They only have, like, a fan, and it just blows hot air. It's not good, so they just come here and they use the benefit of the cold air that we have here," said Borghei.

Borghei says their cooling center has been getting several people each day they've been open, and now they're offering wifi access.

"We are doing this for the people, so we want to make sure that everybody in Bakersfield are hydrated, they are not physically in a bad situation," said Borghei.

Serrano says the cooling center in Shafter has been seeing people, but not as many as he'd hoped.

"We have been open for 9 days so far on temperatures that are 105 and up," said Serrano. "So far, we have had outcome of 2 to 3 people. We wish more people could come. It's free. It is open for anyone except for, of course, pets."

Additionally, Kern County Aging and Adult Services is offering rides for residents who need help getting to a cooling center. To find out more, residents can call 2-1-1 or contact KCAAS directly at 1-800-510-2020.