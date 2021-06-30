Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Cooling centers open in Arvin, Shafter, and Taft

items.[0].image.alt
AP Graphics
Heat Wave
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:34:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several local cooling centers will be open Wednesday if you need a place to escape the heat. Arvin, Shafter, and Taft locations will be opening from one until 8 p.m.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - CLOSED
  • Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - CLOSED
  • Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - CLOSED
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - CLOSED
  • McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - CLOSED
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN
  • Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - CLOSED

MOUNTAIN

  • Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED
  • Mojave - Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street - CLOSED
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors:

  • Will be required to wear a face covering.
  • Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to enter the center.
  • Must practice physical distancing at all times - keep at least 6 feet away from one another.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads