Cooling centers open in Arvin, Shafter, and Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several local cooling centers will be open Wednesday if you need a place to escape the heat. Arvin, Shafter, and Taft locations will be opening from one until 8 p.m.
SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY
- Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
- Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - CLOSED
- Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - CLOSED
- Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - CLOSED
- Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED
- Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - CLOSED
- McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - CLOSED
- Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
- Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN
- Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - CLOSED
MOUNTAIN
- Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED
DESERT
- California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED
- Mojave - Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street - CLOSED
- Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors:
- Will be required to wear a face covering.
- Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to enter the center.
- Must practice physical distancing at all times - keep at least 6 feet away from one another.