Cooling centers open in Arvin, Shafter, and Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several local cooling centers will be open Wednesday if you need a place to escape the heat. Arvin, Shafter, and Taft locations will be opening from one until 8 p.m.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - CLOSED

Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - CLOSED

Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - CLOSED

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - CLOSED

McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - CLOSED

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN

Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - CLOSED

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED

Mojave - Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street - CLOSED

Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors: