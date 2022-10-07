Coroner identifies 2 women killed in car accident in Mojave

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The office of the Kern County Coroner has released the identification of two women who were killed in a roadway collision near the 6000 block of Phillips Road in Mojave, California.

Driver Dongmei Xu, 54, and passenger Yuhua Su, 49, were killed when their car hit an object in the road just before 11:30 pm on September 21st, 2022. Both women were residents of Washington state, with Su from Redmond and Xu from Bellevue.

The coroner’s office will be conducting postmortem examinations of both women to confirm the cause and manner of their deaths.

The families of both women have been notified.