Country musician Paul Cauthen to play in Bakersfield

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 13, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country music fans should get ready! Singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen is scheduled to perform in Bakersfield.

Cauthen is a Texan musician that has gained over 13 million album streams. His most recent album, "Country Coming Down," gained critical success as well as reached the #2 spot on the iTunes Top Country Albums Chart after release.

Cauthen will be playing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, June 3. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the Fox Theater's website. They can also be purchased by visiting the Fox Theater Box Office in person or calling (661) 324-1369.

