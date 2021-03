County officials have revealed the updates that they plan on bringing to Heritage Park in East Bakersfield.

They shared the design on Facebook. Heritage Park is one of five that the county plans on using state grant funding in order to upgrade.

The new plans would include an outdoor amphitheater with a covered stage and a dog park. The Facebook post says they will apply for the funding next month.

Earlier this week the county also unveiled plans for Lamont Park and Mojave East Park.