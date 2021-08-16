Court documents: Traffic signal malfunctioned during fatal crash in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman involved in a fatal crash in January at the intersection of Coffee and Hageman roads, encountered a malfunctioning traffic signal, according to court documents obtained by 23ABC.

Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez's SUV made a left turn in front of the motorcycle traveling westbound, when the collision occurred, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle, Johnathan Deal, sustained major injuries, and his 13-year-old stepson Nicolas Peterson was killed.

According to court documents, she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In the court documents, the Bakersfield police officer who responded to the crash said:

"I responded to the Brookside Market and employees allowed me to view video the surveilance video. The video was captured by a southwest-facing, exterior camera on the front of the business. The video's field of vision captures the entire intersection of Hageman Road and Coffee Road. The gas station's canopy obstructs the camera's view of the traffic signals; however i was able to determine the light cycle based on flow of traffic. It appeared all the lights were cycling properly, with the exception of the eastbound to northbound left turn signal."

The officer was also equipped with a body camera.

Several witnesses, according to court documents, also reported that the traffic signals were malfunctioning at the time of the crash. They also said some drivers turned while the light was red.

Moreno-Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant for vehicle manslaughter in July.