Covered California reports ending open enrollment with strong numbers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Covered California finished their fifth open enrollment and reported a three percent increase from last year.

More than 50,000 people selected an insurance plan through Covered California during the last three days of open enrollment.

While the number of people renewing did drop slightly, officials said this was due to the fact that people enrolled in the unsubsidized silver plan to shop outside of the exchange.

Covered California has served more than thee million people since 2014.