Creepy crawlies to keep an eye out for if you head up to Wind Wolves this Halloween season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you go up to Wind Wolves Nature Preserve and you’re coming up the road and you see a little crawly thing going across the road, those are tarantulas. Right now you can catch a glimpse of these creepy crawlies and other spooky creatures out on the preserve.

Many might fear creepy crawlies, but for those looking to get a glimpse of some this Halloween, you can head out to Wind Wolves.

The local nature preserve, filled with a unique ecological region, is home to many critters.

“It’s one of those things you’re not likely to see in Bakersfield unless someone has them as a pet,” said Outdoor Education Naturalist Jana Borba.

For tarantulas, their mating season runs through October. So visitors of the preserve are more likely to see them out and about this time of year.

The tarantulas you see walking out on the roads of the preserve are male tarantulas, looking for females who are hiding underground in holes covered with webbing.

“They will try to tap on them, it almost looks like they’re playing the piano, but it’s to attract the female to come out of the hole," Borba explained.

It’s not just tarantulas you might see out on the preserve. There are a number of spooky creatures you could find out on the trails.

“We also have several snakes you might see up here, we also have bats, when you come for a night hike and it’s a little warmer we’ll give you a black light and we look for scorpions," said Borba. "We have coyotes that make a howling noise at night and who doesn’t love that for Halloween."

If you visit the preserve in search of some critters, there are some warnings to keep in mind. While driving up the roads, follow the speed limits and be vigilant of tarantulas and other small creatures who might be crossing. If you see a snake or other animal on a trail, make sure to give it space. Try not to disrupt the animals as each creature plays a role in maintaining the nature preserve.

“These guys are important because they're our garbage men, they go and take dead leaves and they break them down into good soil for plants,” Borba said.

While the preserve is open for the public’s enjoyment, its primary use is for the animals.

“The animals have right of way here, we’re just visitors here, this belongs to the animals, the plants, the soil, the water the air that's up here," Borba said.

If you'd like to catch a glimpse of some of the critters, Wind Wolves is hosting a spooky Fright Hike on October 30.

